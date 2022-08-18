ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'I gotta be me:' Jimmy Reilly takes over Thomas Jefferson University men's basketball

By Matt Leon, Kyw Podcasts
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8pkx_0hLOxAJQ00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Jimmy Reilly is the new head men’s basketball coach at Division II Thomas Jefferson University.

He spent the last 15 years as the top assistant to Basketball Hall of Famer Herb Magee , and he's taking over now that Magee has retired.

KYW Newsradio caught up with Reilly, who played college basketball at Division III Ursinus College, about his career in basketball and how he actually pursued broadcasting before coaching.

“You know, I worked at WIP for a little bit. I worked at NFL Films. I worked at 6ABC. Now these are all part-time jobs, but I did try that avenue first. I made demo tapes. I shipped them out all over the place and actually almost moved to Fargo, North Dakota, but decided against that. And then I would say like a year, a year-and-a-half, two years after that, then I realized I’ve got to get back into basketball,” said Reilly.

After 15 years on staff, the 55-year Hall of Fame coach of the Rams chose Reilly as his successor.

"Right before this past season, Coach Magee said, 'Yeah, this is going to be my last year, and I want you to take over.' And then obviously, you know, Coach Shirley's (Tom Shirley, Assistant Vice President for Athletics) blessing, which was huge," said Reilly. "From there, everybody from the university got on board. And that's how it really, really happened."

You can listen to Reilly talk about replacing a legend like Magee, but understand how he has to do it his way — "I gotta be me" — on the podcast below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
State
North Dakota State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Speedway Digest

Quick Results - Grandview Speedway - August 20, 2022

The next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 27, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, that will see the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers joining the show starting at 7:30 pm.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
CBS Philly

SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#Athletics#Wip#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KYW News Radio

Wednesday’s Child: Damien

Damien is a sweet, older teen who exudes warmth and positivity. You will often find the 19-year-old with a smile. The full-time student dreams of becoming a firefighter. He likes the lights and sirens — and the idea of helping his community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy