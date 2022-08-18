ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Distractify

TikToker Catches Dad Out with "Side Chick" While at Dinner with Her Mom

It's been reported that 25% of married men and 15% of married women have had affairs. Sometimes these extramarital relationships are as emotionally developed, if not more, than the ones they share with their spouses. As a result, folks in extramarital situations end up partaking in the same activities as folks in their "main" romance do, like going out to eat at a local restaurant.
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Distractify

Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
Distractify

The Possibility of a Fourth '365 Days' Movie Coming to Fruition Is Real

Over the course of the last few months no film series on Netflix has commanded as much attention as the 365 Days trilogy. The tale of Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is kidnapped and given a year to fall in love with Italian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), have captivated millions of the platform's viewers and fans are pining to find out what's next for the torrid couple.
Distractify

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
Distractify

Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
Distractify

JWoww Is Showing Her Kids the ‘Jersey Shore’ Lifestyle Early

When Jersey Shore fans first met Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she was a 23-year-old graphic designer and had no plans on being a reality TV star. However, she and her MTV castmates quickly became famous for their antics at the renowned vacation spot. Amid her fame, JWoww also experienced several changes in her personal life.
Distractify

The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.
Distractify

Will There Be a 'Young Justice' Season 5? We're Feeling a Little Distraught

Warner Bros. Animation is known for its classic cartoons including Looney Tunes and Batman: The Animated Series. The 2010 animated superhero series Young Justice is loosely based on the DC Comics of the same name about a group of young superheroes coming of age. The show ran for three seasons on Cartoon Network before an abrupt cancellation, but with time and many petitions, the show was brought back for a Season 4 on HBO Max.
Distractify

A Guide to the Many Dragons Taking Flight in 'House of the Dragon'

Nearly three years since its announcement, HBO's House of the Dragon — based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood — is finally arriving. The highly anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones explores the beginning of the end for our beloved House Targaryen and the events leading up to their deadly war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Wow, this genuinely sounds like Succession with dragons.
Distractify

'The Sandman' Just Dropped Some Bonus Episodes on Netflix — Let's Break Them Down

If traditional Marvel Studios stories aren't cutting it for you anymore, you may want to check out The Sandman on Netflix. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams who must restore his battered kingdom after being imprisoned by humans for 100 years. His quest gives him an intimate look at what it means to be human.
