Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD detectives called to multiple homicides Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives were investigating multiple homicides Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday. Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Rockville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
WTHR

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape

INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

