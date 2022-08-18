Houston carjacking victim recalls night she thought would be her last, says she's lucky to be alive

The Houston Police Department needs your help in identifying a man accused of stealing a woman's car at gunpoint in July.

Police said the situation happened at an Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Bissonnet.

ABC13 spoke to the victim Wednesday afternoon after authorities released surveillance video of the crime.

Dunia Calderon said she and a friend stopped at the gas station to get an energy drink. She was waiting in the car for her friend with the doors locked when the suspect approached her vehicle with a gun and banged on the window.

Calderon said the suspect demanded that she get out of the car. She told ABC13 she didn't put up a fight and unlocked her door. That's when she said the man forcefully pulled her from the vehicle and got in.

Calderon said she thought that night would be her last one on Earth. She said that God was watching over her that night and the situation didn't grow into something worse. The material items taken can be replaced but life can't, she said.

Calderon said Houston police recovered the vehicle on Aug. 2 in the 10400 block of Southwest Plaza Drive, just one month after the armed robbery. The suspect, however, is still on the loose. Now, Calderon hopes someone in the community is able to identify him so he can be held responsible for what he did.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old, 6'3 to 6'4 and wearing a multicolored pullover and black pants.

HPD says if you have any information on this crime or who the suspect may be contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). If your information leads to the arrest and charging of the suspect you could get up to $5,000.