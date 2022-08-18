ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston carjacking victim recalls night she thought would be her last, says she's lucky to be alive

By Daniela Hurtado via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZfCy_0hLOx3Da00

The Houston Police Department needs your help in identifying a man accused of stealing a woman's car at gunpoint in July.

Police said the situation happened at an Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Bissonnet.

ABC13 spoke to the victim Wednesday afternoon after authorities released surveillance video of the crime.

Dunia Calderon said she and a friend stopped at the gas station to get an energy drink. She was waiting in the car for her friend with the doors locked when the suspect approached her vehicle with a gun and banged on the window.

SEE ALSO: HPD needs help identifying armed suspect wanted in SW Houston carjacking outside gas station

Calderon said the suspect demanded that she get out of the car. She told ABC13 she didn't put up a fight and unlocked her door. That's when she said the man forcefully pulled her from the vehicle and got in.

Calderon said she thought that night would be her last one on Earth. She said that God was watching over her that night and the situation didn't grow into something worse. The material items taken can be replaced but life can't, she said.

Calderon said Houston police recovered the vehicle on Aug. 2 in the 10400 block of Southwest Plaza Drive, just one month after the armed robbery. The suspect, however, is still on the loose. Now, Calderon hopes someone in the community is able to identify him so he can be held responsible for what he did.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old, 6'3 to 6'4 and wearing a multicolored pullover and black pants.

HPD says if you have any information on this crime or who the suspect may be contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). If your information leads to the arrest and charging of the suspect you could get up to $5,000.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Earth, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

3-year-old girl found safe, AMBER Alert no longer in effect

HOUSTON — The AMBER Alert issued for a missing Houston girl was canceled Sunday afternoon after authorities said she was found. Houston police said Lincy Guitry was found safe and Holman Hernandez was taken into custody. Police need your help locating a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Southwest Houston#Police#Violent Crime#Exxon#Hpd
News Channel 25

Houston man accused of murder at large: Police

HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14. Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
kurv.com

Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV

A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy