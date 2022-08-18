Read full article on original website
Where's the S&P 500 Headed Next? Impending Bull Market Or Bear Market Rally?
On Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY suffered its first big bearish day since July 26, sliding 1.35% and printing a bearish Marubozu candlestick, which suggests lower prices are likely to come again on Monday. The general markets have been confusing for many traders and investors this year, starting 2021...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Alibaba, Nio, XPeng Slide Over 1%: Hang Seng Falters As US Rate-Hike Fears Grow
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Monday, in tune with other Asian markets, as fears of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve gathered momentum ahead of the Jackson Hole summit later this week. The Hang Seng index lost 0.8% in opening trade even as China slashed its benchmark lending rates to boost a sluggish economy.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge
Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
Tesla Supercharger Network Opens To Non-Tesla Owners, Here's How Much It Could Cost
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. TSLA has its own charging network of Tesla Superchargers worldwide. The company has slowly been opening up access to the charging stations to other electric vehicles outside the U.S. and preparing to launch more options in the U.S. Pricing for the plan was leaked and could offer a glimpse into Tesla’s plans.
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Breaking Down Bitcoin: What Traders Should Watch As BTC Tracks With Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)
Bitcoin BTC/USD saw a massive fall on Friday to the tune of about 15%, but given its strong correlation with the NASDAQ 100 it’s not surprising to see that when the NASDAQ 100 has a strong directional day or trend, Bitcoin tends to follow suit. The weekly chart of...
Bill.com Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Its Q4 Performance
Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL clocked 156% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter to $200.2 million, beating the consensus of $183.1 million. The quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share beat consensus for a loss of 13 cents per share. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on...
Buckle Reports Mixed Q2 Results
Buckle Inc BKE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.3% year-on-year to $301.97 million, missing the consensus of $304.33 million. Comparable store net sales increased 1.6%. Online sales increased 6.5 percent to $46.2 million. EPS of $1.01 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89. Gross profit rose 2.4% Y/Y to $145.4...
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day
A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2
For those unfamiliar, Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager that founded Point72 Asset Management and is the owner of Major League Baseball Team the New York Mets. After tediously analyzing Point72 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we can discover which positions hedge fund...
What To Watch on Palantir Technologies Stock Heading Into The Week
Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR plunged 7% on Friday, as the stock broke down bearishly from a head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. A head-and-shoulder pattern can be either a powerful reversal indicator when found at the top of an uptrend or a continuation pattern found in a downtrend. The pattern...
Here's Why This Analyst Says 'Ugly' Ethereum Price Action Should Be Ignored
The billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX Arthur Hayes has a new outlook for Ethereum ETH/USD. He says ETH’s ugly price action might be a prime opportunity for Ethereum bulls. He suggests that the current downturn in the price of ETH should be considered “noise by long-term investors”....
$600M Liquidated In Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Longs See Max Pain
More than $600 million was liquidated from crypto markets on Friday as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD shed over 10% of their value in a single day. What Happened: Around 132,400 traders were liquidated in the last 24 hours as a result of the negative price action, as per data from CoinGlass.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nintendo Co Stock In The Last 10 Years
Nintendo Co NTDOY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, Nintendo Co has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion. Buying $100 In NTDOY: If an investor had bought $100 of NTDOY stock 10 years...
Dogecoin Daily: Price In Red, Shibes Sound Alarm Over 'Trojan Horse'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 8.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. DOGE was seen trading lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.15% to $1.1 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -8.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -5.9%
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
