Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge

Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
Buckle Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Buckle Inc BKE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.3% year-on-year to $301.97 million, missing the consensus of $304.33 million. Comparable store net sales increased 1.6%. Online sales increased 6.5 percent to $46.2 million. EPS of $1.01 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89. Gross profit rose 2.4% Y/Y to $145.4...
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day

A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2

For those unfamiliar, Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager that founded Point72 Asset Management and is the owner of Major League Baseball Team the New York Mets. After tediously analyzing Point72 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we can discover which positions hedge fund...
What To Watch on Palantir Technologies Stock Heading Into The Week

Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR plunged 7% on Friday, as the stock broke down bearishly from a head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. A head-and-shoulder pattern can be either a powerful reversal indicator when found at the top of an uptrend or a continuation pattern found in a downtrend. The pattern...
Dogecoin Daily: Price In Red, Shibes Sound Alarm Over 'Trojan Horse'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 8.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. DOGE was seen trading lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.15% to $1.1 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -8.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -5.9%
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences

Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

