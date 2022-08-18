Read full article on original website
RealTalk
3d ago
Not just officers, residents, businesses, groups…all leaving that money sucking garbage county! The clowns running most things in Wayne county, are Democrats which is all anyone needs to know to draw their own conclusions
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack LoveBeaufort County, SC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes
(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White. “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation
Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stalled train blocking traffic on 10 Mile Road in Novi
A stopped train is blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi and it could be there for a few hours. Novi police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 10 Mile Road between Novi Road and Meadowbrook Road. Train crews are on the way to assess the situation and it could be there through Sunday evening.
Cops: Investigation underway after gunshot victim shows up at Metro Detroit hotel
Investigators in Detroit are piecing together what caused a victim to sustain gunshot wounds early Friday morning on the outskirts of the city.
Arab American News
Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic
DEARBORN — Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
Oakland County Clerk sounding alarm on scam mailings impersonating county offices
Residents in Oakland County reported receiving strange notices in the mail pretending to come from the clerk’s office as part of a scam and marketing ploy, authorities said.
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
Chief resigns, 5 officers leave as Ypsilanti Police Department suffers from low morale
YPSILANTI, MI – The Ypsilanti Police Department is currently facing a significant loss of officers amid a rising crime rate. Since the start of 2022, five officers and the police chief have all left the department, officials confirmed. As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the department was down 21 percent...
Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire
(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Detroit News
Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud
A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April,...
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
