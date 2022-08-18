ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvindale, MI

RealTalk
3d ago

Not just officers, residents, businesses, groups…all leaving that money sucking garbage county! The clowns running most things in Wayne county, are Democrats which is all anyone needs to know to draw their own conclusions

The Oakland Press

Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes

(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White.  “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation

Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stalled train blocking traffic on 10 Mile Road in Novi

A stopped train is blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi and it could be there for a few hours. Novi police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 10 Mile Road between Novi Road and Meadowbrook Road. Train crews are on the way to assess the situation and it could be there through Sunday evening.
NOVI, MI
Arab American News

Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic

DEARBORN — ​​Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI

