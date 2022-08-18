Moped driver dies after crash with pickup truck near Ortiz Avenue

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old Fort Myers man died in a crash with a pickup truck near Ortiz Avenue and Dean Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m.

The Fort Myers man was riding a moped west on Dean Street and just east of Ortiz Avenue. A GMC Sierra Pickup Truck, driven by a 32-year-old Fort Myers man, was traveling north on Ortiz Avenue, just south of Dean Street.

According to the report, the man riding a moped did not stop for the stop sign at Ortiz Avenue and collided with the front of the pickup truck.

The moped driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after the crash. He was later pronounced dead, according to FHP.

The driver of the pickup truck and the three other passengers were not injured in the crash.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

