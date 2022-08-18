Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Library Foundation Running Planning Survey
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Library Foundation is asking for people to take part in an online survey that will help them in coming up with a broad-based strategic planning process. The 8-to-10 minute survey will help guide the foundation in deciding what priorities and investments they should focus...
FOX 21 Online
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property
DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
FOX 21 Online
Community Action Duluth Receives Grant to Help Pay For Services They Offer
DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth received a large donation today through its new partnership with spectrum’s community center assist initiative. $50,000 were awarded and will be used to support the organization’s job training program. To recognize this, a revitalization event was held at the group’s headquarters...
FOX 21 Online
Two Harbor Nurses Picket Outside of the Lake View Hospital
TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Healthcare workers and community members took up signs to picket by the Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors to raise awareness of the challenges they face day to day. It was not a strike, but an informational picket. This coming after the Two Harbor nurses, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Cenovus Energy Grants Duluth Fire Department With Check To Go To New Equipment and Training Opportunities
DULUTH, Minn.–On Friday, the Duluth Fire Department received a $30,000 check to go towards new equipment and training opportunities. Cenovus Energy, part of the Superior Refinery, hands out grants totaling $300,000 every year to it’s community partners. The fire department is one of them, and they hope to use the funds to buy a new, more efficient water hose, as well as introduce a new industrial training program.
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Community Garden Harvest Dinner 2022
The Duluth Community Garden Program celebrates the growing season, appreciates volunteers and nominates the 2023 Vegetable of the Year during its annual Harvest Dinner. This year’s event is a potluck meal celebrating the 2022 vegetable of the year: tomatoes.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is looking for Election Day Runners and Absentee Judges to help with the November general election. Runners will begin their day by visiting each polling place to make sure election judges are set. They will then spend the rest of the day...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Dedicates Benches in Honor of Community Members
SUPERIOR, WI. — The first benches of Superior’s new “Bench Sponsorship Program” were dedicated to community members today. The program allows people to sponsor a city bench in honor of someone. On Friday, ceremonies were held to dedicate benches to three individuals, including Jean Kioski. Jean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Farmer Doug Honored, Encourages Growers To Donate Extra Produce
DULUTH, Minn. — The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is recognizing the contributions from one local farmer in Duluth. The organization says farmer Doug Hoffbauer has donated more than 19,000 pounds of fresh produce over the past ten years. Farmer Doug says he’ll continue to donate, but wants...
FOX 21 Online
Community Walks for Epilepsy
DULUTH, Minn.– It may have been gloomy outside, but that didn’t stop those with epilepsy and their supporters from coming out to Park Point to walk for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, Duluth Walk. Dozens of people dressed in purple lined up in the Park Point Beach House....
FOX 21 Online
UMD Welcomes First-Year Medical Students at White Coat Ceremony
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual White Coat Ceremony was held at the University of Minnesota Duluth today, welcoming first-year medical students to campus. At the ceremony, students receive their first white coat in front of family, friends and the medical school administration. After being “coated,” students recite a sacred...
FOX 21 Online
Rip Current Risk Returns, Along with Beach Advisories for E-Coli
DULUTH, Minn. – While it may not be the best weather to be out on the beach, a heads up that there have been more advisories issued this week along parts of Lake Superior. The Duluth Fire Department says northeast winds have increased the chances for rip currents to form through 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Unique New Market Comes to Town
DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Political Leaders Visit Superior Ports
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers stopped by the Superior Ports for a tour on Thursday. To discuss potential critical water infrastructure investments on the federal and state levels. Just under $8.5 million dollars was invested into to the city of Superior port to fund...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Musician Shane Nelson Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Shane Nelson stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Friday to perform some of his original music. Check out the videos and his website for more.
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
FOX 21 Online
Armed and Barricaded Suspect in West Duluth Arrested by Police
DULUTH, Minn.– A 22-year-old man is in custody after he caused an incident with police in West Duluth. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, Duluth Police Officers responded to an incident on the 5800 block of Cody Street. They were called to the scene after there were reports of gun shots. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself into a house, resulting in an armed barricade.
FOX 21 Online
Hermantown tennis falls to Simley in season opener
DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown girls tennis team opened up their season on Friday, falling to Simley 6 to 1. The contest took place at Laura MacArthur Elementary School. Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Cambridge-Isanti.
FOX 21 Online
Northwestern routs Ashland to start the season at 1-0
MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern football team began their season with a win as they took down rival Ashland 37 to 8 on Friday. Luke Sedin would lead the Tigers offensively as he threw for 167 yards and had one touchdown pass. His main target was Reid Kreuser as he hauled...
ktoe.com
Republican candidate Jensen on what he’d do as governor if nurses go on strike
Republican candidate Scott Jensen says if he were governor, he would call leaders of the nurses union and the hospitals and ask, how can he help to avert a strike at hospitals in Duluth-Superior and the Twin Cities. But if nurses did walk out, would Jensen use emergency powers to make sure hospitals remain open?
Comments / 0