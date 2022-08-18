Read full article on original website
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says
Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
Man sought as South Station upskirter
Transit Police report they are looking for a man they say was spotted photographing up women's skirts at the South Station bus terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered
On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people Friday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place. Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting....
Man sought after attack in Manchester taken into custody, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier...
Three people arrested, two injured in alleged shooting incident in Lawrence, police say
Three people have been arrested while two have been injured in connection to a shooting that happened in the Manchester Street and May Street area of Lawrence, police said. Police did not identify those arrested or the victims. The shooting occurred earlier Friday morning. Police recovered a firearm after the...
Jordan Wiggins identified as Quincy man shot to death in apartment complex, police say
The man found shot in a Quincy apartment complex in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, who later died at the hospital from his injuries, has been identified as a resident of the city, officials said. According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Quincy Police found Jordan Wiggins, 32, shot in the...
BPD and MSP Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop
Man shot repeatedly on Burrell Street in Roxbury; suspect arrested
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man for a shooting outside 77 Burrell St. around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Devon Hamilton, 22, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, police say.
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office
A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park
SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
