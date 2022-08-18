Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada has eight years of water reserves as Nevada faces water shortage cuts from Colorado River
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gloom and doom is what we’re all used to hearing when it comes to our ongoing drought. You typically don’t hear leaders talking about having extra water. “If you kind of think of it as your own financial situation. You’ve got generally a...
As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities
Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Mission Hills community pushes back on proposed road to Nevada State College
If you build it, they will protest. A group of homeowners in a Henderson neighborhood are pushing back against a proposed road being built in the area.
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
‘More than $1B worth of money for Nevadans,’ How to see if Nevada State Treasurer owes you money
The discovery of unclaimed property proved to be a lifeline for one local woman, who like many others was out of work at the height of the pandemic.
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
2news.com
More than $45 million approved to support Nevada’s Children’s System of Care
On Wednesday, the Nevada Legislative Interim Finance Committee approved more than $45 million in proposals using American Recuse Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support Nevada’s Children’s System of Care. Prior to the pandemic, Nevada began designing the Comprehensive Children’s Mental Health Crisis Response Continuum in response to the...
UNR NevadaNews
New SNAP dashboard strengthens food-security education across Nevada
More than 11% of sixth graders in Nevada’s Clark County went hungry some time in the previous month because there wasn’t enough food at home. The number of people in the Las Vegas area who skipped meals or cut back their eating because they didn’t have enough food, meanwhile, grew by an estimated 47% during the pandemic.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
news3lv.com
The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
news3lv.com
UNLV medical school awarded $70M to build ambulatory care clinic, pathology lab
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV has been awarded $70 million to build a new ambulatory care clinic and pathology lab on the medical school's campus. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the legislature's Interim Finance Committee approved the funding, which comes from federal...
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
Ok Magazine
Buying CBD Oil In Las Vegas: Legality & Laws
Are you an individual visiting Las Vegas, confused with all the laws regarding CBD in the city? Well, we are here to help. Here, we are going to discuss everything you need to know about the legality of using CBD and hemp oil in Las Vegas. Nowadays, hemp-derived CBD is...
news3lv.com
Four more Las Vegas valley public schools due for emergency security upgrades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four more Las Vegas valley public schools are set to receive emergency security upgrades. The upgrades are listed on the agenda for the Clark County School District board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Basic Academy is due to receive upgrades worth about $1.36...
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
