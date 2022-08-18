ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkB3E_0hLOuDQK00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rescued the female pup from Manana Island, also known as Rabbit Island and transferred her to Daniel K. Inouye Regional Center in Honolulu for Triage care.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 the Marine Mammal Center admitted the endangered Hawaiian monk seal pup that was malnourished to the marine mammal hospital in Kailua-Kona.

The female monk seal, RQ76, is said to be in stable condition.

“This pup weaned from her mother underweight and undersized and her survival was unlikely without intervention,” said Lauren Van Heukelem, Hawai‘i Response Manager at The Marine Mammal Center.

“For an endangered species like the Hawaiian monk seal, every patient matters. We are grateful to our partners for their support in achieving our mission, and ensuring this young pup has a second chance to return to her ocean home,” said Heukelem.

The Centers veterinary team said the pup was named Malama.

Malama received fluids and electrolytes through tube feedings and was then transferred to Kona for treatment at Ke Kai Ola.

“Malama was small for her age measuring at just 79 cm girth. That’s critical information because what we’ve seen is that pups who wean at less than 90 cm girth have essentially no chance of surviving to the next year,” says Dr. Michelle Barbieri, Lead Scientist for NOAA’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program.

