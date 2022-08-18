ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
LITHIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn

A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
Punta Gorda, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Accidents
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

AirTags lead to Immokalee man’s arrest for stealing CCSO generators

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man they say stole generators from license plate reader trailers in the Immokalee area. Deputies arrested Rene Garcia, 29, on Tuesday night after an investigation into the thefts. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was already holding Garcia for attempting to flee from a traffic stop for failing to obey a traffic signal that same day. Deputies say Garica also did not have a valid license.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New investigation report details what led to arrest in downtown Fort Myers shooting

A report on the Fort Myers Police Department’s investigation into a shooting in downtown Fort Myers on August 14 sheds light on how they identified their suspect. The report details 23-year-old Shanquisha Perry’s, the victim, account of events, what led up to the shooting, and how police identified Jasmine Battle, 29, as the suspect in the shooting.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#I 75#Mile Marker
sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Department Investigating Fatality Crash

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the City of Sarasota. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). A driver of a motorcycle,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota deputies find missing endangered woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman that had been believed to be in danger due to health-related issues. Rachelle Schwartzberg left Doctor’s Hospital at 7 p.m. Monday and had been seen in Bradenton. “Schwartzberg has been located safe. Thank you for any and all assistance,” the sheriff’s office said at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Auto held hostage

Disturbance: An officer was dispatched to the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office because a man was cursing and yelling at staff. The man explained he was attempting to retrieve property from the Sarasota Police Department and that no one would help him. The officer explained that he was in the wrong location and, after being told he needed to go to the police station, the man said he didn’t know how to get there. The officer personally escorted him to the correct location and helped him call the property department.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Powerful storm leaves flooded streets in Fort Myers

Flooded streets left Colonial Boulevard shut down in both directions from Fowler Street to Metro Parkway Wednesday afternoon. During the storm, it was very difficult to see the curb because the water was so high. And while the flooding had subsided by the later evening the streets were still thoroughly soaked.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect sought in assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted someone near Capone’s in downtown Fort Myers in early August. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man is described as having long hair tied up in a “man bun.”. He was wearing a long-sleeved, burgundy-colored shirt with dark-colored...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum

Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy