Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Wrong-way driver faces charges in Palmetto Expressway crash that killed 5
MIAMI (CBS Miami) The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, is facing five counts of vehicular homicide. Here is what the FHP had to say about...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man found guilty of shooting a father to death in front of his kids
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of shooting his neighbor to death in front of his kids. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Jose Mike Espichan, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm after a three-day trial. On September 1, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s...
fox13news.com
FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia
LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn
A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
AirTags lead to Immokalee man’s arrest for stealing CCSO generators
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man they say stole generators from license plate reader trailers in the Immokalee area. Deputies arrested Rene Garcia, 29, on Tuesday night after an investigation into the thefts. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was already holding Garcia for attempting to flee from a traffic stop for failing to obey a traffic signal that same day. Deputies say Garica also did not have a valid license.
WINKNEWS.com
New investigation report details what led to arrest in downtown Fort Myers shooting
A report on the Fort Myers Police Department’s investigation into a shooting in downtown Fort Myers on August 14 sheds light on how they identified their suspect. The report details 23-year-old Shanquisha Perry’s, the victim, account of events, what led up to the shooting, and how police identified Jasmine Battle, 29, as the suspect in the shooting.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot everything and everyone’ at Park Royal Hospital
Deputies arrested a man after an incident involving threats of violence, yelling obscenities, and more with hospital staff at Park Royal Hospital just outside of Harlem Heights on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Rudolph, 44, called staff at Park Royal Hospital and was harassing and threatening...
WINKNEWS.com
Dog found taped up and left for dead on busy road gets foster mom
A dog found taped up and left alone on a busy North Fort Myers road is getting a chance at a new life with a foster mom. Paco was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue with his paws and mouth taped up. He had never known love.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, 3 injured in double pickup crash in Immokalee
Closures and delays continued for several hours Tuesday after a fatal early-morning crash involving two pickup trucks.
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Department Investigating Fatality Crash
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the City of Sarasota. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). A driver of a motorcycle,...
WINKNEWS.com
Trio accused of stealing liquor from Collier Publix, leading deputies on chase
Three convicted felons from the Tampa area were arrested after Collier deputies say they stole more than $1,000 in liquor from Publix and led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Lee County. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and 23-year-old Tonneka Shanne Crawford face charges in...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota deputies find missing endangered woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman that had been believed to be in danger due to health-related issues. Rachelle Schwartzberg left Doctor’s Hospital at 7 p.m. Monday and had been seen in Bradenton. “Schwartzberg has been located safe. Thank you for any and all assistance,” the sheriff’s office said at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Auto held hostage
Disturbance: An officer was dispatched to the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office because a man was cursing and yelling at staff. The man explained he was attempting to retrieve property from the Sarasota Police Department and that no one would help him. The officer explained that he was in the wrong location and, after being told he needed to go to the police station, the man said he didn’t know how to get there. The officer personally escorted him to the correct location and helped him call the property department.
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Powerful storm leaves flooded streets in Fort Myers
Flooded streets left Colonial Boulevard shut down in both directions from Fowler Street to Metro Parkway Wednesday afternoon. During the storm, it was very difficult to see the curb because the water was so high. And while the flooding had subsided by the later evening the streets were still thoroughly soaked.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect sought in assault in downtown Fort Myers
Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted someone near Capone’s in downtown Fort Myers in early August. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man is described as having long hair tied up in a “man bun.”. He was wearing a long-sleeved, burgundy-colored shirt with dark-colored...
fox13news.com
Woman allegedly kidnapped, raped, nearly killed by estranged husband recounts horrific day before a jury
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman who says she was kidnapped and raped by her estranged husband took the stand at his trial on Wednesday. Alisa Mathewson has waited five years to tell her story of horror to a jury. "This is where he is going to kill me and they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum
Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
Crash blocks portion of Pine Island Road, Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral
Officers have shut down all westbound traffic shortly after Hancock Bridge Parkway to Nicholas Parkway on Pine Island Road.
Comments / 0