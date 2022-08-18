Disturbance: An officer was dispatched to the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office because a man was cursing and yelling at staff. The man explained he was attempting to retrieve property from the Sarasota Police Department and that no one would help him. The officer explained that he was in the wrong location and, after being told he needed to go to the police station, the man said he didn’t know how to get there. The officer personally escorted him to the correct location and helped him call the property department.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO