4B Board working to improve Lindemann Garage for public access

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Right in the middle of downtown Wichita Falls, across from local businesses and lots of traffic sits a parking garage that’s hardly being used, and why is that?

“A lot of vandals, there’s a lot of vandalism that happened in that garage, damage to the garage itself, and it’s really something that the city felt that we needed to take some steps to secure it and try to keep the vandals out,” City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said. “That’s why they’ve gone to move forward and take the steps they are today.”

The Lindemann parking garage on 7th and Indiana now belongs to the City of Wichita Falls, and in hopes of seeing it used more regularly, the 4B Sales Tax Corporation Board is going the extra mile to make that happen, recently approving the funding for a remote controlled gate to try and limit access, especially at night.

“This 4B board agreed to fund a gate that will go across that first floor opening and will stop anybody from after hours, or just anybody who doesn’t belong in that garage, from being in that garage,” Horgen said.

The remotes will be held by the city and given out to folks who have leased spaces there, as well as businesses in the area.

There’s also new fencing going up soon around the perimeter, as well as some cleaning that’ll take place, as the city plans to have the garage available for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“So for Hotter ‘N Hell, they’ll actually have the first and second floors open,” Horgen said. “They’ll close that third and fourth, so you just can’t go to the third floor or the top, and it’ll create almost 150 parking spaces, and that’s good. It’s good for the Criterium on Sunday, and we’re down the street from the start.”

From there, the goal is to have every floor be usable for parking, especially for big events.

“It’s a great place to go, and it’s a free garage as well,” Horgen said. “I mean, it’s just a nice amenity for the city to have.”

Hopefully soon it becomes an amenity we all can enjoy. The city hopes to have that gate installed here in the coming weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.