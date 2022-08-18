Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
toledocitypaper.com
TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
13abc.com
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
sent-trib.com
Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on
The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
toledo.com
Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo
1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices
Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
13abc.com
City of Toledo to hold Gun Buyback event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, is holding a Gun Buyback event in September. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ordinance sets rules for electric scooter rentals in BG
Bowling Green City Council set rules Monday evening for electric scooters and other “micro-mobility” vehicles operating in the city. The goals of the legislation are to promote micro-mobility options in the community, while making sure they operate safely and don’t overpopulate the roadways. The ordinance covers bicycles, electric bicycles, scooters and electric scooters distributed by companies throughout the city to be rented per trip.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
Bicyclist dead after hit by minivan
A bicyclist was hit and killed on Friday morning in Ottawa County.
Miles of Smiles for Pemberville Free Fair
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Pemberville's fair is one of the last free fairs in Ohio. This weekend at the Pemberville Free Fair, event board members are trying to host a Mile of Smiles, and they want your help. Parade Chair Todd Sheets said the goal is to have at least...
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
13abc.com
Tiffin dog gets her second wind with 3D printed plastic prosthetic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology has helped change the world for people and pets. That includes a dog from Tiffin. They call her Tripod Tika and she’s a lot more mobile thanks to a custom-made device. In spite of only having three legs, Tika is a very active dog.
