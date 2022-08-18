ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
FERNDALE, MI
toledocitypaper.com

TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on

The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledo.com

Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo

1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
Mike White

Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices

Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo to hold Gun Buyback event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, is holding a Gun Buyback event in September. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ordinance sets rules for electric scooter rentals in BG

Bowling Green City Council set rules Monday evening for electric scooters and other “micro-mobility” vehicles operating in the city. The goals of the legislation are to promote micro-mobility options in the community, while making sure they operate safely and don’t overpopulate the roadways. The ordinance covers bicycles, electric bicycles, scooters and electric scooters distributed by companies throughout the city to be rented per trip.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Miles of Smiles for Pemberville Free Fair

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Pemberville's fair is one of the last free fairs in Ohio. This weekend at the Pemberville Free Fair, event board members are trying to host a Mile of Smiles, and they want your help. Parade Chair Todd Sheets said the goal is to have at least...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH

