Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warns about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
WMUR.com
Man uses metal detector to help Massachusetts woman find lost ring on Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci who went into the water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday
A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
Groveton, NH man severely hurt in Concord, VT crash
Randall Savage, 37, crashed into a wooded area off of North Concord Road Friday evening.
WMUR.com
Dead River Company celebrates partnership with the New Hampshire Food Bank
The Dead River Company is celebrating its work with the New Hampshire Food Bank. It's has decorated a new 26-foot refrigerator truck with a message of support for all the work the food bank does. The also held a mobile food pantry Friday in Laconia where they unveiled the truck.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
WMUR.com
Video: Hot and sunny in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A hot, but not very humid weekend is ahead here in New Hampshire. It turns muggy early next week with a more unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures should once again climb to near 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon, especially across interior southern New Hampshire. Sun and fair weather clouds will dot the sky. A few communities may see a passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or evening.
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
WMUR.com
3,600 backpacks filled for New Hampshire students by Pack a Pack drive
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thanks to the generosity of WMUR viewers, 3,600 New Hampshire students will start the school year with all the supplies they need. Volunteers worked Friday to fill backpacks with school supplies and healthy snacks for WMUR's annual Pack a Pack drive. This year's goal was to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine
With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WMUR.com
Where can you get the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Lots of Granite State farms raise really tasty corn, so we wanted to ask: Where do you go to get the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire?. Let us know...
NECN
A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine
Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
Comments / 1