Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices
Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
sent-trib.com
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
Ohio Department of Agriculture to keep foxtail barley off 'noxious weed list'
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the foxtail barley situation that aired on July 28, 2022. In a letter to Perrysburg Mayor Thomas Mackin on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced they would not place foxtail barley on the noxious weed list.
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$115 million ‘transformational’ development to become Bellevue’s largest ever
What’s to come? Plans call for 239 multi-family housing units, 21 single-family homes, a 104-room hotel, a 425-space parking garage and 15,500 sq. ft. of office and retail space.
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
wlen.com
MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
sent-trib.com
Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on
The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters. The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
sent-trib.com
New sculpture in Simpson Garden dedicated to Knox
On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the public is invited to the Simpson Garden, 129 Conneaut Ave., for the dedication of the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial. A reception will be held at the Simpson Garden building following the on-site dedication. The sculpture is a 9-foot sundial of stainless steel and...
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0