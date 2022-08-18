ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

Mike White

Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices

Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
OREGON, OH
sent-trib.com

Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
WTOL 11

Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
wlen.com

MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects

Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
TECUMSEH, MI
sent-trib.com

Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on

The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters. The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Deb and Dale Metzger

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
BLUFFTON, OH
sent-trib.com

New sculpture in Simpson Garden dedicated to Knox

On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the public is invited to the Simpson Garden, 129 Conneaut Ave., for the dedication of the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial. A reception will be held at the Simpson Garden building following the on-site dedication. The sculpture is a 9-foot sundial of stainless steel and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
