Effective: 2022-08-21 18:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camelback Mountain to near Falcon Field Airport, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Mesa Riverview Mall, Piestewa Peak Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Lost Dutchman State Park, North Mountain Park, Goldfield and Usery Mountain Park. This includes the following highways AZ Route 51 between mile markers 4 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 174 and 198. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 11 and 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO