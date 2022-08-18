Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 612 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camelback Mountain to near Falcon Field Airport, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Mesa Riverview Mall, Piestewa Peak Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Lost Dutchman State Park, North Mountain Park, Goldfield and Usery Mountain Park. This includes the following highways AZ Route 51 between mile markers 4 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 174 and 198. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 11 and 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and south central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In south central Arizona, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsdale, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Cave Creek, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 458 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Camp Creek, or 16 miles east of New River, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 225 and 227. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
