Adaptive hockey program seeks volunteers

The One Step Coyotes — the Valley’s only adaptive hockey program for adults who have intellectual disabilities — is preparing to hit the ice for the 2022-2023 hockey season and is currently looking for coaches, volunteers and equipment donations to support the team.



Since the One Step Coyote’s formation in 2017 by One Step Beyond, Inc., a nonprofit organization that empowers who have intellectual disabilities through innovative programs, the team has continued to grow to more than 70 participants.



The One Step Coyotes’ season officially begins on Nov. 1, 2022, and will run through Feb. 23, 2023, with weekly practices on Tuesday and Thursday 12:45-1:45 p.m. at AZ Ice Peoria.



“Our programs help participants discover their passion while building important skills that translate to daily life,” said Jared Woosley, director of special programs at One Step Beyond, Inc. “We are looking for coaches and volunteers who believe in the importance of inclusion and know how to have fun and make a difference in the lives of our participants.”



To spread the word on the upcoming season, register new team members and raise money, the One Step Coyotes will be holding two events in September:



• Family and Friends Free Skate at AZ Ice Peoria from 1-3 p.m., Sept. 3;

• Preseason hockey and volleyball event at the Peoria Sportsplex, 9-12 p.m., Sept. 17.



Individuals interested in volunteering, providing equipment or sponsoring an upcoming hockey event can contact Jared Woosley, the director of special programs at One Step Beyond, at JaredWoosley@osbi.org.



Individuals who are unable to volunteer but are interested in supporting the One Step Coyotes can make a monetary donation by visiting the One Step Beyond website at https://osbi.org/ .