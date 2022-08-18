Suspect still at large after alleged sexual assault on MAX train

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An arrest has yet to be made nearly one year after an alleged sexual assault occurred on a MAX train.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting an autistic man on a TriMet MAX train in 2021. Officials say all leads have been exhausted after the last 11 months, which is why they are now turning to the public.

According to CCSO, on Sept. 22, 2021, the suspect assaulted the victim shortly after the train left the Clackamas Town Center Transit Station.

The suspect, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, is described as a six-foot-tall white male that weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. The man was wearing a grey-and-white knit hat, blue jeans, brown hiking boots and a blue t-shirt under a plaid shirt while carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip . Please reference CCSO Case #22-952076.

