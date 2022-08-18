ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston, NY

Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiBEI_0hLOpvdt00

BALLSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter. The incident took place around 5 p.m. Monday on State Route 50 in the town of Ballston.

According to police, after the accident, Daniel Pabon hit the driver of the car with an object and injured them. He also allegedly intentionally damaged the car.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The 37-year old was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Jail on bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Ballston Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballston, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Route 50#Nexstar Media Inc
WNYT

Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany

NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arrest made in Clifton Park fatal hit-and-run, police say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies arrested a man they say was driving a pickup truck that struck and killed a Clifton Park pedestrian on Thursday, and left the scene of the crash. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty

The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy