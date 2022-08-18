Read full article on original website
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
Police investigating Brattleboro’s second homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s second homicide of the summer.
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured
A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
Officials find animal tranquilizer mixed with drugs in Massachusetts that is resistant to Narcan
WORCESTER – The animal tranquilizer xylazine has been increasingly detected mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County, causing concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but...
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond
OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
Trial ends for Maine man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man who attended the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wrapped up Friday. Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, faces 11 criminal charges in connection with the insurrection, and six of those charges are felonies. Among the charges, Fitzsimons is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.
Rabid fox found in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment. Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
Arrest made in Lawrence double shooting
LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester and May streets found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
Gillis bringing $15 an hour proposal and next step in facilities plan to BOSC on Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis is bringing forward a pair of long expected proposals to the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) on Monday night. In the latest step for the district’s long-term facilities plan, Gillis is asking the BOSC to approve a conceptual...
