Manchester, NH

Seacoast Current

2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday

A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
OSSIPEE, NH
nbcboston.com

Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire

A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
BRISTOL, NH
Manchester, NH
Concord, NH
Manchester, NH
clearpublicist.com

Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured

A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
ALBANY, NH
#Lawsuits#Mental Health#Youth Development#Ydc#State Police#Sysc
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA
WMUR.com

Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond

OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
OSSIPEE, NH
Public Safety
HHS
Department of Health
whdh.com

Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Rabid fox found in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment. Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester and May streets found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
HAMPSTEAD, NH

