ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 51

Thomas Kernan
6d ago

Always blaming the guns but it's the ones pulling the trigger. Where is the good fathers that can teach guidance and respect for each other. Will only get worse.

Reply(3)
25
resident
6d ago

Born in Upper Darby, I was dismayed to see what has happened to that once-great town. Oh wait, we all know but aren’t allowed to say without being labeled. 👍🏿

Reply(8)
20
mcfly bitches
6d ago

Well if you had people that still teach morals and manners to their child and make sure they stay level headed not going down the wrong path to drugs or violence maybe all the 20&30 year olds would still be standing verticals and not horizontal in the graves get these gang bangers and thugs off the street and y’all know what people I mean😁

Reply(4)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

7 People Shot in Just Over An Hour in Philadelphia

At least seven people were shot in just over an hour in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the rampant gun violence facing the city this summer. Between 3:35 p.m. to 4:50 p.m., police said seven people were either injured or killed in shootings spanning four different neighborhoods in Philadelphia. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
fox29.com

Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park

WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#Fox
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy