HYANNIS – A bicyclist suffered serious bone fractures, including a fractured femur, after being struck by a pickup truck on Route 28, near the intersection with Walton Ave earlier this evening. The pickup vs. bicyclist accident happened around 6:30 p.m.. Police had received a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway, bleeding. Multiple first responders, including police patrol officers and firefighters, were on scene within moments. The patient was conscious and alert, but obviously suffering a lot of pain. The patient, an adult female, was initially transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a Medflight helicopter was en-route. At the time of this report, it was expected that she would be flown to an off-Cape trauma center… The operator of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Route 28 westbound was closed down while officials worked the scene. Members of the local accident reconstruction unit were on hand still working the scene as of 7:55 p.m.. Route 28 was reopened in both directions around 8p.m. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. No further details were available at the time of this report. The post HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO