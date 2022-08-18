Read full article on original website
Harwich Police seek missing person
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that could help locate Matt. The post Harwich Police seek missing person appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child
YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
8-year-old boy seriously hurt in Yarmouth hit-and-run
YARMOUTH – Police are looking to identify the person who drove off after they hit and seriously injured an 8-year-old who was riding his scooter Saturday morning in Yarmouth. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Higgins Crowell Road. Witnesses called 911 after the boy was hit by a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The boy was riding his scooter with two siblings and their grandmother at the time of the crash. The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston in a MedFlight helicopter. His injuries are described as serious. Yarmouth Police said the suspect vehicle has damage to the front end on the passenger side. The SUV may be missing part of its front light lens cover. Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the pool unconscious. A MedFlight helicopter was met at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Double fatal shooting reported in Onset
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE!
HYANNIS – A bicyclist suffered serious bone fractures, including a fractured femur, after being struck by a pickup truck on Route 28, near the intersection with Walton Ave earlier this evening. The pickup vs. bicyclist accident happened around 6:30 p.m.. Police had received a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway, bleeding. Multiple first responders, including police patrol officers and firefighters, were on scene within moments. The patient was conscious and alert, but obviously suffering a lot of pain. The patient, an adult female, was initially transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a Medflight helicopter was en-route. At the time of this report, it was expected that she would be flown to an off-Cape trauma center… The operator of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Route 28 westbound was closed down while officials worked the scene. Members of the local accident reconstruction unit were on hand still working the scene as of 7:55 p.m.. Route 28 was reopened in both directions around 8p.m. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. No further details were available at the time of this report. The post HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt
MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
Dartmouth Fire Department responds to elderly man found unresponsive in roadway
“Yesterday afternoon, Dartmouth Fire Rescue 3 was dispatched for an unresponsive person on Horseneck Rd. The crew on Rescue 3 requested Fire Department assistance due to the remote location of the call. The Chief responded in his cruiser and the on-duty crew responded with Engine 6. The Chief arrived on scene to find an elderly man down in the roadway with bystander CPR being performed.
Family mourns 18-year-old killed by alleged hit-and-run drunk driver
BARNSTABLE - "Look what you've done. Look what happens. It's what nightmares are made out of; it really is."Jen Hinckley-Needham described the nightmare of a world without her Sam. The 18-year-old, who'd just graduated Barnstable High School, was killed riding his motorcycle Tuesday, hit by an alleged drunk driver who police say left the scene.Those who were lucky enough to know Sam found comfort in company Thursday. Hugging each other and holding onto memories. "He was a man of all talents. Good at everything he did. So many people loved him, and he will continue to be loved," said brother Jack...
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sea Oaks. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene […] The post Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
