Josh Donaldson, third baseman for the New York Yankees, is engaged to an entrepreneur and wellness blogger specializing in plant-based diet transitions. This vegan WAG’s Instagram is full of inspirational quotes and unwavering optimism. Josh Donaldson’s fiancée, Briana Miller, encourages him to eat healthier, get more exercise, and spend less time in front of the PlayStation. Miller is always in the stands to cheer on her husband-to-be, and she recently brought her daughter with her. Fans are eager to learn about Josh Donaldson’s fiancée, Briana Miller, so we dive deep into her background in this Briana Miller wiki.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO