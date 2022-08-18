ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Are Dark-Horse World Series Contenders

Amongst the favorites to represent the National League in the World Series, no one is talking about the St. Louis Cardinals. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are the talk of the town when it comes to true World Series contenders. But, the Cardinals should be mentioned in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Talk Nats

Game #123 Patrick Corbin again

The Washington Nationals probably could have lined up Erick Fedde to come off of the Injured List today, but instead, it is Patrick Corbin on the mound in the final game in San Diego this year. This series almost has a playoff feel, but truthfully, the only way the Nats...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded

Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Yankees Josh Donaldson’s Fiancée, Briana Miller

Josh Donaldson, third baseman for the New York Yankees, is engaged to an entrepreneur and wellness blogger specializing in plant-based diet transitions. This vegan WAG’s Instagram is full of inspirational quotes and unwavering optimism. Josh Donaldson’s fiancée, Briana Miller, encourages him to eat healthier, get more exercise, and spend less time in front of the PlayStation. Miller is always in the stands to cheer on her husband-to-be, and she recently brought her daughter with her. Fans are eager to learn about Josh Donaldson’s fiancée, Briana Miller, so we dive deep into her background in this Briana Miller wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

