ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre sends message to Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn steals the show
The milestone 1200th episode of SmackDown was Sami Zayn's night. The former intercontinental champion took a big step in building trust with undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Zayn also received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Montreal. The build to Clash at the Castle continued as Reigns and...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
411mania.com
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.20.22 – Sheamus and Shayna Baszler Talk Clash at The Castle, and More!
-Jackie Redmond is back and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be joining the show later. They put over the crowd in Montreal and touch on the closing image being Drew McIntyre dropping Roman with a Claymore. -Headlines: We had a Viking Funeral...
Bleacher Report
Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?
Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
PWMania
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
7 WWE Superstars I Think Could Actually Beat Roman Reigns And Take His Title
Here are a few of the WWE superstars I think have a shot at defeating Roman Reigns and taking one of his titles.
PWMania
Ric Flair Believes The Ultimate Warrior Shouldn’t Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
In a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair covered a wide range of topics. He discussed why The Ultimate Warrior shouldn’t have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, first for his singles career and later as part of the Four Horsemen faction.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status
Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Next Week's Monday Night Raw
Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.
Trish Stratus Set To Appear On 8/22 WWE Raw
Trish Stratus is ready to rock and roll on the Monday, August 22 episode of Monday Night Raw. In addition to a card that will feature more action in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament and Edge’s first TV bout in Canada in a decade, WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will appear on the episode. Trish already announced that she was scheduled to appear at some upcoming house show events but now, she is ready to make her come back in front of her home crowd audience and return to the television screen of many WWE Universe members.
PWMania
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
ComicBook
WWE Makes Major Change to Tonight's SmackDown Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown has received a bit of a shakeup, as Shawn Michaels has revealed a new team will be stepping into tonight's Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match. The match was originally going to include Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya and Sonya Deville, but now that's changed, and stepping in for Stark and Lyons is none other than Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The match will take place during SmackDown's 1200th episode, and you can check out the official announcement post below.
