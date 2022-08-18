Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
fox29.com
Father, teen son injured after double shooting inside Tacony home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia home became the scene of a crime after a man and his young son were both shot early Sunday morning. Police say the 43-year-old and his 16-year-old son were struck by gunfire and found on the living room floor of a house on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m.
Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
fox29.com
Hunting Park double shooting kills woman; male victim critically injured
Philadelphia police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in Hunting Park were shot multiple times. The woman died and the man is in critical condition.
fox29.com
Philadelphia weekend shootings: 13 shot, 3 killed as gunfire erupts across the city, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A string of violent shootings rang out in Philadelphia this weekend, claiming the lives of three people, and injuring 10 others - including a 7-year-old boy. The weekend violence began with the youngest gunshot victim - a 7-year-old boy reportedly shot while playing video games in his bedroom in Germantown Saturday night. Police say he was struck by a stray bullet, and is in stable condition.
Family of West Philadelphia hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to come forward
The mother underwent 18 surgeries and had to have her leg amputated. The driver who hit her is still on the loose.
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 more injured in shootings
2 people are dead, and 4 more were injured after becoming the latest victims of gun violence across the city.
fox29.com
Man suffers critical injuries after he is shot in the back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - The bloodshed in Philadelphia continued Sunday afternoon as a 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries after a shooting in Wissinoming. Officials said 15th District officers were called to the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue about 12:30 Sunday afternoon, for the report of a person with a gun. Responding officers...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Conditions Of Four Shooting Victims
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. Saturday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located four gunshot victims – a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 25-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, a 41-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a 43-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
7-year-old boy shot while playing video games inside Philadelphia home: Police
Philadelphia police say a young boy was shot while he was playing video games inside a home Saturday night.
Gunman in speeding car opens fire for full Philly block, 35-year-old shot in face: Police
Police say a gunman inside a gold-colored sedan that was speeding down Hellerman began shooting a full block before reaching the victim.
fox29.com
Bank executive dies after being struck by stray bullet while driving in Delaware, officials say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving. News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car. Mondell, who...
Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured
Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night that injured five people.
fox29.com
Police: 8 people involved in fight that erupted into shooting on street in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - A fight turned shooting left one person injured in Chinatown Saturday morning. Police say two men were walking down 10th Street around 5 a.m. when they got into an altercation with five other men and a woman. One of the five men reportedly fired multiple shots hitting one...
Police need help identifying suspect wanted in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help identifying a man. They say he fired shots on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street on Aug. 2 before running from the scene.No one was injured but officials say cars and homes were struck by bullets.Contact Philadelphia police if you have any information.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Man found dead in car in Germantown, 21-year-old shooting victim questioned as person of interest
Investigators are questioning a 21-year-old shooting victim who showed up a short time later at Temple University Hospital.
fox29.com
Police: American flag set on fire outside South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home. According to police, the flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have...
fox29.com
Man in critical condition after at least 16 shots fired at Pleasant Playground, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting at a playground in East Mount Airy that left a man critically injured. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, hours after Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia would offer $10,000 rewards for information that leads to convictions in cases of shootings near schools, recreation centers and libraries.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Runs Away From Deadly Roosevelt Blvd. Crash After Dragging Woman Out of Car
Léelo en español aquí. Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a female passenger after trying to pry the license plate of the wrecked vehicle Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash involving a gray Toyota Scion occurred around 2:50...
Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage.
