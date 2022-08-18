ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia weekend shootings: 13 shot, 3 killed as gunfire erupts across the city, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A string of violent shootings rang out in Philadelphia this weekend, claiming the lives of three people, and injuring 10 others - including a 7-year-old boy. The weekend violence began with the youngest gunshot victim - a 7-year-old boy reportedly shot while playing video games in his bedroom in Germantown Saturday night. Police say he was struck by a stray bullet, and is in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Philadelphia#Getaway Car#Scatter#Violent Crime#Fox
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Conditions Of Four Shooting Victims

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. Saturday, in the unit block of West 27th Street. Police said they located four gunshot victims – a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 25-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, a 41-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a 43-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: American flag set on fire outside South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home. According to police, the flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man in critical condition after at least 16 shots fired at Pleasant Playground, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting at a playground in East Mount Airy that left a man critically injured. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, hours after Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia would offer $10,000 rewards for information that leads to convictions in cases of shootings near schools, recreation centers and libraries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage. 
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy