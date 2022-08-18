ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
247Sports

Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback

Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class

South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
247Sports

Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant

When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson

IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
VENICE, FL
247Sports

Four star SG Deshawn Harris-Smith breaks down his finalists, nearing a decision

One of the top guards in the DMV Deshawn Harris-Smith recently narrowed his list to five and is closing in on a decision. The 6-foot-4 Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic shooting guard is down to Penn State, Xavier, Maryland, Indiana, and Villanova. Smith has visited each school in his final five and looks to make a final unofficial to Maryland before making his college decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USC coach Lincoln Riley says Korey Foreman missed time is 'a concern'

Preparing for his second season of college football, USC star defensive lineman Korey Foreman missed significant practice time, battling back from an undisclosed injury. USC head coach Lincoln Riley opened up to the issues of not having ample practice time with Foreman, preparing for his first season leading the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas

On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Class of 2024 PF Godswill Erheriene updates recruitment

Class of 2024 power forward Godswill Erheriene is starting to see his recruitment open up as he comes back from injury. The 6-foot-8, 215 pound forward looks to set up a few visits in the near future. “My summer has been a summer for recovery basically,” he said. “Ive been...
COLLEGE SPORTS

