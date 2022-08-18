Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
247Sports
Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback
Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class
South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
The Block: Notre Dame needs to keep chopping after losing 5-star Keon Keeley
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Notre Dame's staff should respond following the de-commitment of Keon Keely.
Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson
IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
Four star SG Deshawn Harris-Smith breaks down his finalists, nearing a decision
One of the top guards in the DMV Deshawn Harris-Smith recently narrowed his list to five and is closing in on a decision. The 6-foot-4 Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic shooting guard is down to Penn State, Xavier, Maryland, Indiana, and Villanova. Smith has visited each school in his final five and looks to make a final unofficial to Maryland before making his college decision.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
Ohio State commit RB Mark Fletcher still talking with Miami
Ohio State commit RB Mark Fletcher is still talking with Miami
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
USC coach Lincoln Riley says Korey Foreman missed time is 'a concern'
Preparing for his second season of college football, USC star defensive lineman Korey Foreman missed significant practice time, battling back from an undisclosed injury. USC head coach Lincoln Riley opened up to the issues of not having ample practice time with Foreman, preparing for his first season leading the Trojans.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas
On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
Class of 2024 PF Godswill Erheriene updates recruitment
Class of 2024 power forward Godswill Erheriene is starting to see his recruitment open up as he comes back from injury. The 6-foot-8, 215 pound forward looks to set up a few visits in the near future. “My summer has been a summer for recovery basically,” he said. “Ive been...
