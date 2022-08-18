Candidates for statewide offices gather at Hampden County Sheriff’s cookout

Read full article on original website
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 21, 2022
Chad Murphy to Mary A. Husson, 151 Corey Colonial, Unit 151, $237,000. Diane D. Jeserski to John Lawrence Dowd, Jack Dowd, Teresa Ann Dowd and Teresa Dowd, 145 Brookfield Lane, Unit 145, $300,000.
Here's a breakdown of all the races on your jam-packed Massachusetts primary ballot
This special edition of our weekday morning newsletter WBUR Today. For more updates on the election and other news Boston is talking about, sign up here. After months — and, in some cases, over a year — of campaigning, Massachusetts' busy 2022 state primary races are nearing their peak.
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
New gun restriction laws in Massachusetts
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law language to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision, while also strengthening existing gun laws.
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other
Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15. The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver
BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?
Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Town by Town: August 19
UMass Amherst released it’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester. West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy. Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Updated:...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
UMass Amherst releases fall COVID-19 policies
West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy. Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Updated: 14 hours ago. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
IRS: millions of tax returns still waiting to be processed
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall. Updated: 14 hours ago. At least one person is...
Vox Church holds back to school giveaway for local children
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Vox Church in Springfield took an initiative to help kids prepare for the back to school season. The church partnered with several local organizations and non-profits to distribute 1,000 pairs of sneakers, 500 backpacks and other school supplies to local children Saturday. Guests were also able to...
Chicopee Police Department holds first annual bike rodeo to promote bike safety
This week, we're getting answers with John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, on upcoming induction of the hall of fame's class of 2022, how visitors to the hall are reacting to the $25 million in renovations and improvements, and remembering Bill Russell.
