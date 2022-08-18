ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
FALL RIVER, MA
yourtravelcap.com

Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA

On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
PLYMOUTH, MA
idesignarch.com

Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula

This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Fall River, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Fall River, MA
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
hot969boston.com

North End Italian Feast This Weekend

If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
DUXBURY, MA
Person
Liz Carpenter
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility

The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
KINGSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in New Bedford (MA)

For several decades up to the Civil War, this town on the South Coast was the world’s foremost whaling port. Whaling pervaded every aspect of life in New Bedford, to the point where more than a dozen city blocks are now a national park to safeguard that history. One...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON

Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
TIVERTON, RI
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
independentri.com

All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees

Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Westport's Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets

Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

