Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
travelnowsmart.com
Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
idesignarch.com
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
whdh.com
Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
In a blow to Worcester fish and chips fans, Suney's Pub closes after more than 50 years
WORCESTER — Suney's Pub and Restaurant, the Chandler Street business opened by Suney Kachadoorian in 1970, has closed its doors. The pub closed Thursday without notice. "Selling was not an...
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Worcester Beaches, Crompton Park Pool Close for Summer on Sunday Night
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's beaches and pool will close for the summer on Sunday night. The pool at Crompton Park and all the city beaches – Bell Pond, Indian Lake, John J. Binienda Memorial Beach at Coes Pond, and Shore Park - will close for the season after 7 PM on Aug. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in New Bedford (MA)
For several decades up to the Civil War, this town on the South Coast was the world’s foremost whaling port. Whaling pervaded every aspect of life in New Bedford, to the point where more than a dozen city blocks are now a national park to safeguard that history. One...
mybackyardnews.com
ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON
Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
New Bedford Couple Unexpectedly Gets Kind Upgrade to Front Row at Bad Bunny Concert
I swear some people have all the luck in the world. On Aug. 18, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny flew into Massachusetts to perform his hit songs Dakiti, Mia, and I Like It (ft. Cardi B). Little did 34-year-old New Bedford native Jason Perry know as he shipped...
Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets
Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2