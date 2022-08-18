ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Here’s Why Detective Kreps Actor Michael Rapaport Looks so Familiar

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 is narrated by Michael Rapaport’s character Detective Kreps. In the previous episode of the Hulu series, Mabel discovered that Kreps is Glitter Guy , the man who texted Charles and Oliver to leave the Arconia on the night of Bunny’s murder. Here’s what you need to know about the actor who plays him.

SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWv47_0hLOolSI00
Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Mabel discovers that Detective Kreps is Glitter Guy

Michael Rapaport joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season 2. His character, Detective Kreps, seems more and more suspicious as the season continues. On the night of Bunny’s murder, Oliver and Charles receive an anonymous text warning them to get out of the Arconia.

They soon deduce that the mysterious texter must be Bunny’s murderer and plan a trap. They plant the bloody matchbook that Mabel discovered at a drop-off point and set up a glitter bomb trap. The trap works, but Glitter Guy escapes. He later attacks Mabel on the subway, and she manages to stab him in the shoulder. At the end of season 2, episode 8, Mabel realizes that Detective Kreps is Glitter Guy.

Here’s why ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actor Michael Rapaport look so familiar

Michael Rapaport’s character Detective Kreps narrates the opening scene in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9. The opening scene shows him working out at a boxing gym, while his voiceover complains about not making enough money as a cop in New York City.

Rapaport’s first starring role came about when he was cast in the 1992 romantic thriller film Zebrahead, IMDb writes. From there, he appeared in many films, including True Romance , Higher Learning , and Mighty Aphrodite .

Later, Rapaport proved he could also tackle goofy, comedic roles, such as that of Phoebe’s cop boyfriend Gary in several episodes of Friends . Rapaport also had roles in Boston Public , My Name is Earl , Atypical , and Raising Hope . More recently, Rapaport joined Amy Schumer in her Hulu series Life & Beth .

Did Detective Kreps have something to do with Bunny’s murder?

In Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9, Detective Kreps’s potential role in Bunny’s murder gets slightly clearer. His supposedly measly salary led him to take on work in small towns “that might not be equipped to handle multiple homicides or missing persons.”

While doing just that in Chickasaw, Oklahoma, Kreps met podcaster extraordinaire Cinda Canning. This appears to be the woman who he raves about while boxing with Mabel at the gym. Kreps even praises Cinda’s podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma .

Though nothing is certain yet, the most likely story seems to be that Kreps helped Cinda frame Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. But if that’s the case, is Cinda really Bunny’s killer? And what reason could she have for wanting Bunny dead?

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Here’s How Mark Consuelos Was Cast as Mabel’s Dad

