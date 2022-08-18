Read full article on original website
Related
Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project
ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center awarded $1.3 million grant
The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Nearly $46 million was awarded to 31 organizations to support the Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network...
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drug overdoses, specifically opioids, are on the rise across Dougherty County. Health department officials said Dougherty County is expected to have more drug overdose deaths than last year. Dr. Charles Ruis, director of public health services, said last year, there were 38 overdose deaths in Dougherty...
Phoebe sees declining COVID numbers, with 24 hospitalized in Albany
ALBANY — COVID-19 seems to have taken us all on a ride on a storm-tossed ocean for more than two years, with high waves of climbing cases and troughs when numbers go down. And there likely is more rough water ahead. The latest wave, which was nowhere near as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany vehicle thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
WALB 10
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 19-21
It's a weekend for soul music under the stars and at the Girls' Night Out Event at the fairgrounds. You can also check out a play at Albany State University or join the battle against obesity in a 5k run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
donalsonvillenews.com
Miller County Sheriff arrested
GBI investigation results in Sexual Battery charge. Two arrest warrants were issued for Miller County Sheriff Ric Morgan for the offenses of Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. The warrants were executed, and Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday morning, August 10 in Miller County, Georgia. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
wfxl.com
Cordele native honors her mothers dying wish to build housing for veterans
A Cordele native is honoring the dying wish of her mother. Kesha Fuller created Carolyn's Heart Ministry after her mom who she said was a key founder in the idea behind building housing for displaced veterans. The vision is to create a space where veterans can live among one another...
WALB 10
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home. “You know this is a situation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
wfxl.com
Two injured in Dougherty County home invasion
Three people were injured during a home invasion in Dougherty County on Saturday morning. Dougherty County police responded to a home invasion in the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway around 3:45 a.m. According to police department's shift report, the husband of one of the victims broke into the residence with...
WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mom said she is not stopping the yard sale for Nigel until every item is gone. This past weekend, Team Nigel and Boxed with Love started the yard sale raising money for a crime stopper’s reward. She hopes once the...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
wfxl.com
Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
wfxl.com
Thomasville Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor victims
On September 9, Thomasville Fire Rescue will host the annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb as a way to honor the victims and reflect on that day. It’s been over 20 years since the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania. Over...
wfxl.com
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting
The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
Comments / 2