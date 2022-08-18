Bruce Ollis has seen quite a few season openers in his coaching career. The familiarity does not in any way diminish how he feels about the first kickoff of the season. “Even in year 43, there’s great anticipation of finally getting to game week and preparing for another team,” Ollis said. “Whereas you’ve been trying to make yourself better, now we come to a point where we’ve got an opponent with an opposite-colored jersey that we’ve got to prepare for.”

NEWTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO