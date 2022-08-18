Read full article on original website
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk set for Newton-Conover challenge to kick off 2022 season
Bruce Ollis has seen quite a few season openers in his coaching career. The familiarity does not in any way diminish how he feels about the first kickoff of the season. “Even in year 43, there’s great anticipation of finally getting to game week and preparing for another team,” Ollis said. “Whereas you’ve been trying to make yourself better, now we come to a point where we’ve got an opponent with an opposite-colored jersey that we’ve got to prepare for.”
Stanly News & Press
Radar, Pfeiffer golfing pioneer and Hall of Famer, has died
Pfeiffer University mourns the loss of Falcon Hall of Famer and former Pfeiffer Board of Trustee Member (2008-2012) Dana Rader. Rader, a trailblazer in women’s golf, became the first Pfeiffer female golfer to make the men’s team in 1978 before Pfeiffer began sponsoring women’s golf. She would work her way up to the No. 2 position on the team in 1980.
Hickory public schools implement clear bag policy as football season begins
HICKORY, N.C. — Football season is kicking off Friday night with the big rivalry game between Hickory High and Alexander Central. If you are heading out to the game tonight, there is a new security measure you need to be aware of. Parents and students are being asked to...
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels join Nelly for Bank of America ROVAL 400 pre-race concerts
Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced more big names headlining the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series showdown from Oct. 7-9.
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Food hall under development in Gastonia’s Fuse District
GASTONIA COUNTY, N.C. — A former grocery store in Gastonia will soon be transforming into a food hall. It will be located in a growing part of town called the Fuse District. Channel 9 reporter Ken Lemon spoke with the developers and business owners about what this investment could mean for the county.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
WBTV
First Alert issued for showers, thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and Monday for the piedmont. First Alert Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. First Alert Monday: Showers and storms then mostly cloudy. On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move into the area in the morning and the afternoon.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
