ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

‘Back to the Drive-In’ Documentary Explores Ups and Downs of Ma-and-Pa Theaters Keeping Film Under the Stars Alive

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

‘The Rings of Power’ to Screen First Two Episodes in Theaters Ahead of Series Premiere

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but it turns out that that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen. The show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on Aug. 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman's ring lost in sea

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring, a family heirloom, is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal told The Boston Globe that...
HAMPTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Montclair, CA
Entertainment
City
North Hollywood, CA
City
Torrance, CA
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere: Welcome Back to Westeros

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series premiere of “House of the Dragon,” titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.” Welcome back to Westeros! It’s been three years since we last stepped foot in the fantasy world. Now, we’re zooming back nearly 200 years to meet a new cast of characters from an older generation of “Game of Thrones” history. This time, instead of a sprawling tale across different families and cities, “House of the Dragon” mostly centers on the royal Targaryen family in King’s Landing. The spinoff sets the scene by showing us how King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy