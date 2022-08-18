‘Back to the Drive-In’ Documentary Explores Ups and Downs of Ma-and-Pa Theaters Keeping Film Under the Stars Alive

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series premiere of “House of the Dragon,” titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.” Welcome back to Westeros! It’s been three years since we last stepped foot in the fantasy world. Now, we’re zooming back nearly 200 years to meet a new cast of characters from an older generation of “Game of Thrones” history. This time, instead of a sprawling tale across different families and cities, “House of the Dragon” mostly centers on the royal Targaryen family in King’s Landing. The spinoff sets the scene by showing us how King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy...

TV SERIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO