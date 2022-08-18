Last Day of Summer Splash Bash. Before you zip up those bookbags for the first day of school, join Consumers Energy for a “Last Day of Summer” splash bash. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Splash Pad at the Cascades Park, 1401 S. Brown St. Jackson. Everyone is invited. Consumers Energy is covering all entries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free Little Caesars pizza and ice cream coupons for Cascades Ice Cream Co. after 3:30 p.m.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO