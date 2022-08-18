Read full article on original website
Saturday, August 19 – Sunday, August 20, 2022
The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. On The Right Approach, Phil’s guest this week is Western Michigan University golfer Alissa Fish. Highlights from the R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour. Summer Spectacular: On the final weekend of JTV’s summer events series presented by Summit Heights Dental Care:...
Kulka Continues to Get Better on Golf Course
(August 21, 2022 8:00 AM) There is an interesting correlation between the practice schedule of Jackson High School golfer Natalie Kulka and the results. The more she practices – and enjoys it – the better the JHS senior becomes. Kulka gained a world of confidence by becoming a...
Crandall Wins Second Stableford Golf Championship
Jackson area golfer Dave Crandall follows through on a shot during the Jackson Stableford Golf Tournament at Sharp Park Golf Course on Saturday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (August 20, 2022 7:20 PM) Every golf tournament should use a modified scoring system. At least according to Jackson area golfer...
4th Annual Jackson Pride and Music Fest 8-20-22 | Photo Gallery
4th Annual Jackson Pride and Music Fest, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 8-20-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 4th Annual Jackson Pride and Music Fest, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 8-20-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
Events of August 19, 20, and 21, 2022
Last Day of Summer Splash Bash. Before you zip up those bookbags for the first day of school, join Consumers Energy for a “Last Day of Summer” splash bash. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Splash Pad at the Cascades Park, 1401 S. Brown St. Jackson. Everyone is invited. Consumers Energy is covering all entries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free Little Caesars pizza and ice cream coupons for Cascades Ice Cream Co. after 3:30 p.m.
JCDOT to Begin Chip Seal Program on Monday
(August 19, 2022 10:58 AM) The Jackson County Department of Transportation will begin the 2022 Chip Seal program on Monday, August 22nd, weather and schedule permitting. The program is scheduled to run for approximately two weeks. Roads will be treated in Hanover, Henrietta/Rives, Norvell, Parma, Sandstone, and Tompkins townships. JCDOT...
