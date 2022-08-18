ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NC

WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 SPORTS REPORT – Football Season Begins Tonight

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is at the District three stadium where tonight the 2022 High School Football Season will kick off for the Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans. Saturday Turf King Football City invitational will take to the field where two games will be...
ROCK HILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Student wins Irish dance championship

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark resident Jack Lucke was recently awarded first place in the U9 category at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championship in Montreal. This is the first time a dancer from the Walsh Kelley School has achieved first place honors at the global competition and only the second time an Irish dancer from North Carolina has been named champion in any age group.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Bessemer City native James Ijames discusses his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fat Ham."

In May, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Bessemer City, North Carolina native James Ijames, for his play, Fat Ham. It's about a young man struggling with his sexuality and dealing with the marriage between his mother and his uncle that happened days after his father was murdered. If that last part sounds familiar, it's because the play is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Fat Ham is set in a rural town in North Carolina during a barbecue to celebrate the scandalous marriage. With themes of black masculinity and homophobia weaved into a dark comedy that takes Shakespeare's Hamlet into the Black South. The 41-year-old Ijames says his fascination with Hamlet goes back to his days at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he first read the play and landed a role in a local production.
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

The Best New Restaurants in Charlotte 2022 – Part 1

It has been another banner year for Charlotte restaurants. Established eateries came back swinging after a few unpredictable COVID years, while new restaurants turned up the heat in the Queen City. It seems there are more choices than ever before as Charlotte restaurant growth paces alongside the growth of the city. This is our staff’s picks for best new restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

First Alert issued for showers, thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and Monday for the piedmont. First Alert Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. First Alert Monday: Showers and storms then mostly cloudy. On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move into the area in the morning and the afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list

CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC

