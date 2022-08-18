Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs West Iredell
Scenes from Thursday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting West Iredell. The Wildcats won 55-0.
Charlotte, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cardinal Gibbons High School football team will have a game with Julius Chambers High School on August 20, 2022, 16:00:00. Cardinal Gibbons High SchoolJulius Chambers High School.
Chester and Lancaster High football teams prepare for weekend game after unexpected outage
It didn’t end with a blowout, it ended with a blackout. The Chester and Lancaster football game will start again Saturday afternoon after an unexpected outage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cn2.com
CN2 SPORTS REPORT – Football Season Begins Tonight
ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is at the District three stadium where tonight the 2022 High School Football Season will kick off for the Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans. Saturday Turf King Football City invitational will take to the field where two games will be...
power98fm.com
Friday Night Lights: Local High School Football Games for Friday, August 19th
Get ready for those Friday Night Lights as High School Football kicks off tonight! Check out a complete listing of North Carolina and South Carolina High School Football games below. Which team are you going for this season. Which game are you going to tonight?. CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15:...
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Student wins Irish dance championship
CHARLOTTE – SouthPark resident Jack Lucke was recently awarded first place in the U9 category at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championship in Montreal. This is the first time a dancer from the Walsh Kelley School has achieved first place honors at the global competition and only the second time an Irish dancer from North Carolina has been named champion in any age group.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels join Nelly for Bank of America ROVAL 400 pre-race concerts
Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced more big names headlining the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series showdown from Oct. 7-9.
Bessemer City native James Ijames discusses his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fat Ham."
In May, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Bessemer City, North Carolina native James Ijames, for his play, Fat Ham. It's about a young man struggling with his sexuality and dealing with the marriage between his mother and his uncle that happened days after his father was murdered. If that last part sounds familiar, it's because the play is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Fat Ham is set in a rural town in North Carolina during a barbecue to celebrate the scandalous marriage. With themes of black masculinity and homophobia weaved into a dark comedy that takes Shakespeare's Hamlet into the Black South. The 41-year-old Ijames says his fascination with Hamlet goes back to his days at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he first read the play and landed a role in a local production.
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qcexclusive.com
The Best New Restaurants in Charlotte 2022 – Part 1
It has been another banner year for Charlotte restaurants. Established eateries came back swinging after a few unpredictable COVID years, while new restaurants turned up the heat in the Queen City. It seems there are more choices than ever before as Charlotte restaurant growth paces alongside the growth of the city. This is our staff’s picks for best new restaurants in Charlotte.
Food hall under development in Gastonia’s Fuse District
GASTONIA COUNTY, N.C. — A former grocery store in Gastonia will soon be transforming into a food hall. It will be located in a growing part of town called the Fuse District. Channel 9 reporter Ken Lemon spoke with the developers and business owners about what this investment could mean for the county.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
First Alert issued for showers, thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and Monday for the piedmont. First Alert Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. First Alert Monday: Showers and storms then mostly cloudy. On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move into the area in the morning and the afternoon.
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
Burgess played baseball in Baltimore and became very good; he also played football, but he and his coaches knew being on the diamond would take him far.
Comments / 0