In May, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Bessemer City, North Carolina native James Ijames, for his play, Fat Ham. It's about a young man struggling with his sexuality and dealing with the marriage between his mother and his uncle that happened days after his father was murdered. If that last part sounds familiar, it's because the play is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Fat Ham is set in a rural town in North Carolina during a barbecue to celebrate the scandalous marriage. With themes of black masculinity and homophobia weaved into a dark comedy that takes Shakespeare's Hamlet into the Black South. The 41-year-old Ijames says his fascination with Hamlet goes back to his days at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he first read the play and landed a role in a local production.

