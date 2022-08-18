Read full article on original website
More Fair Photos and Derby Action
We went to print on a Friday, and while the Tioga County Fair was still taking place. Here are more photos from the action that took place during this year’s five-day event to include Thursday’s Wrestling event in which two locals, Keith Zimmer and Joe Davis, also participated and are credited for bringing the action to this year’s fair.
Eagle Scout Project at Canawanna
Garrett Shultz, an Eagle Scout applicant, has been working on a project in the Canawanna Nature Preserve in Owego. He and scouts from Troop 38 have improved the paths through the woods and put wood chips on them. Garrett has also built three benches that are positioned for the best...
What’s Happening for the week of August 21, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August
On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
Golf Tournament raises dollars for programs for youth
On Aug. 6, American Legion Post 401 held a golf tournament at the Tioga Golf Club in Nichols, N.Y. According to American Legion Post 401 Commander, Tom Craven, 16 teams in a Captain and Crew Format supported the event. The first place team won with a score of 60, the...
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Eagle Scout refurbishes Village of Greene eyesore
The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
NYPENN Girl Scouts introduce new cookie
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have introduces a new cookie flavor that will be ready to order during the 2023 season!
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Alert canceled for man with dementia from Schuyler County
The adult is described as a white male standing at 6'0" and weighing 180 pounds.
New Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store Opening in Vestal
Discounted apparel and footwear items are going to be offered at a new Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store on the Vestal Parkway. The company has set up shop in the space that had been occupied by a Price Rite grocery store in the Parkway Plaza. The Warehouse Sale outlet...
UPDATE: Human remains in Morris identified
UPDATE 8/19/22: The human remains have been positively identified as Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, NY. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. We want to thank everyone for the tips that have been called in up to this date.
Woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August […]
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
All Saints Academy closing due to low enrollment
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy in Corning has announced it will not reopen for school this upcoming academic year due to “a significant and sudden decline in enrollment.” All Saints said that on August 18, 2022, only 33 students were enrolled. 102 were required to balance the school’s budget. Parents, teachers, faculty and […]
