UPDATE 8/19/22: The human remains have been positively identified as Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, NY. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. We want to thank everyone for the tips that have been called in up to this date.

MORRIS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO