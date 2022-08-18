ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachin, NY

Comments / 0

Related
owegopennysaver.com

More Fair Photos and Derby Action

We went to print on a Friday, and while the Tioga County Fair was still taking place. Here are more photos from the action that took place during this year’s five-day event to include Thursday’s Wrestling event in which two locals, Keith Zimmer and Joe Davis, also participated and are credited for bringing the action to this year’s fair.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Eagle Scout Project at Canawanna

Garrett Shultz, an Eagle Scout applicant, has been working on a project in the Canawanna Nature Preserve in Owego. He and scouts from Troop 38 have improved the paths through the woods and put wood chips on them. Garrett has also built three benches that are positioned for the best...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the week of August 21, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August

On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apalachin, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Golf Tournament raises dollars for programs for youth

On Aug. 6, American Legion Post 401 held a golf tournament at the Tioga Golf Club in Nichols, N.Y. According to American Legion Post 401 Commander, Tom Craven, 16 teams in a Captain and Crew Format supported the event. The first place team won with a score of 60, the...
NICHOLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooms#Health And Safety#Elderly People#The Apalachin Lions#Highway Cleanup#Summer Picnic#Winter Social#Visions
14850.com

Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LANSING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: Human remains in Morris identified

UPDATE 8/19/22: The human remains have been positively identified as Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, NY. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. We want to thank everyone for the tips that have been called in up to this date.
MORRIS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

All Saints Academy closing due to low enrollment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy in Corning has announced it will not reopen for school this upcoming academic year due to “a significant and sudden decline in enrollment.” All Saints said that on August 18, 2022, only 33 students were enrolled. 102 were required to balance the school’s budget. Parents, teachers, faculty and […]
CORNING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy