U.N. Chief To Meet Zelenskiy, Erdogan, With Focus On Grain Exports, Nuclear Power Plant

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Europe huddles down for a winter without Russian gas
Woolly socks and thermostats turned down a notch: Europeans are preparing for a difficult winter without gas supplies from Russia, part of the fallout from the war in Ukraine. - 'Operation Thermostat' - The gas supply from Russia to Germany from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has already been drastically cut back.
International Business Times
UN Chief To Visit Odessa As Russian Strikes Batter Donbas
UN chief Antonio Guterres was expected in war-scarred southern Ukraine's main port of Odessa on Friday, a day after he said Turkey and Ukraine hoped to scale up their landmark grain export deal with Russia. The visit was due as Russian forces pursued a relentless bombardment campaign in Ukraine's eastern...
International Business Times
Missiles Over Taiwan Fly Over Our Territory: Chinese Analysts Hit Back at US Commander
Chinese defense analysts have lashed out at US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for his "groundless and meaningless" comments on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) firing missiles over Taiwan. In a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Thomas called out China for the recent live-fire drills,...
