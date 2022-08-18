Read full article on original website
Padres reportedly ‘absolutely livid’ with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?
The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’
The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
The Cardinals Are Dark-Horse World Series Contenders
Amongst the favorites to represent the National League in the World Series, no one is talking about the St. Louis Cardinals. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are the talk of the town when it comes to true World Series contenders. But, the Cardinals should be mentioned in...
Braves to receive soft-serve ice cream machine for series win over Mets
The Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday night to take three-of-four games in what could prove to be a pivotal series for both National League East clubs. Following that result, the second-place Braves began Friday trailing the first-place Mets by three-and-a-half games in the standings. It...
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks prediction and odds Fri. 8/19: Cardinals cruising, but D-backs surging
The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
The Yankees may finally be done with Aaron Hicks after benching
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone did everything in his power to give outfielder Aaron Hicks an opportunity to resurrect his season despite polarizing results. Hicks started off his 2022 campaign hitting .306 with a 42.6% on base rate in the month of April, but those numbers quickly deteriorated, and he’s once again struggling considerably in August. Over 43 at-bats, Hicks is hitting .116 with a 20.8% on-base rate and a .116 slugging percentage. He’s tallied five hits in that sample size with 12 strikeouts and just one RBI.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to skip rehab assignment, could be activated by end of the month
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 17 of their last 20 games after a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. While the Dodgers boast the best record in the majors (84-36), they may be adding even more firepower to the club soon. After Sunday's victory, manager Dave Roberts...
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees amid slump
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shut out in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna
The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
Shohei Ohtani kept illness secret to be able to pitch Sunday
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani did not want to miss his scheduled start on Sunday despite feeling sick. In fact, Ohtani was so determined to pitch that he initially didn’t even tell the team how he was feeling. Ohtani pitched four innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers before...
Marcell Ozuna apologizes for 'disappointing' team, family following DUI arrest
Atlanta Braves designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early Friday morning. According to reports, Ozuna was going "at least 90" miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone and when he was arrested, he told an officer "you know I'm fine" and "sorry, sorry I'm Ozuna from the Braves."
The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss
Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
Alex Anthopoulos comments on potentially re-signing Dansby Swanson
The Braves just made another internal splash by inking Michael Harris to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $72 million. The deal could potentially be up to ten years if the two club options are exercised. Atlanta has its core locked up for the foreseeable future, but there is one missing piece, who will be the shortstop over the next decade?
Cardinals Players Show Off A Fresh Look For A Road Trip
After a 5-1 homestand in which they took two out of three from the Milwaukee Brewers and swept the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed out west and will begin an eight-game road trip. Their first stop: Arizona. To celebrate going out west, the Cardinals all left Busch...
Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the Friars showed their hype video for...
Mike Soroka is one step closer to Atlanta
Earlier in the week, Mike Soroka was brilliant in his first rehab assignment back with the Rome Braves. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and completed four shutout innings. Now, Soroka will look to build on that with the Gwinnett Stripers. Today, the Braves announced...
