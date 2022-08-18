Read full article on original website
Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say
Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Lake Michigan ‘Playpen' Saturday
A man’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday in an area known locally as the “Playpen,” officials said. The man’s body was recovered around 5 p.m. from the lake near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. He was identified as 29-year-old Spencer Williams by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Woman Grazed by Gunfire While Driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near Maggie Daley Park
A woman was hospitalized after being grazed by a gunshot while driving near Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park on Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the woman was driving in the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. when she heard a loud burst. The...
Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park
A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
Man Killed, Another Critically Hurt in Blue Island Bar Shooting, According to Police
A 33-year-old man was killed and another individual was critically-injured after gunfire erupted during a physical altercation at a Blue Island bar on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Forge Pub, located in the 3400 block of 127th Street at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
Chicago Gun Violence: 3 Killed, at Least 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say three people have been killed and at least 30 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend. In the only fatal shooting of the weekend reported so far, a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when a someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, police said.
1 Killed, 4 Others Injured in East Garfield Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say
Five people were shot, one fatally, Friday evening in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police. The shooting took place at approximately 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy when the five victims were standing outside a residence and someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire. A...
Oak Lawn Crash
One person was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday in Oak Lawn. About 1:50 a.m., a Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Cicero Avenue near 110th Street. It struck the back of a Lincoln, forcing the Lincoln into northbound lanes, where it struck a Dodge pick-up...
1 Killed, 3 Hurt in 4-Car Oak Lawn Crash; 2 in Custody
One person was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday in Oak Lawn. About 1:50 a.m., a Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Cicero Avenue near 110th Street. It struck the back of a Lincoln, forcing the Lincoln into northbound lanes, where it struck a Dodge pick-up truck head on, Oak Lawn police said.
Quick-Acting Relative Saved 13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors
A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene. On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.
Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Air and Water Show, Bad Bunny and More
Summer may be wrapping up, and the skies are looking rather gloomy, but there's still plenty of things to do this weekend in the Chicago area. From gazing at the spectacle that is the Air and Water Show to bumping along to musical performances from Bad Bunny, the city has a revolving door of events to check out.
High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say
One person is dead and one other person is in critical condition after a high-speed crash in suburban Oak Lawn Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue. Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but what is known is that...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said. At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a...
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Dick's Sporting Goods located at 101 Indianapolis...
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms Possible Saturday Evening
After scattered showers early on, the Chicago area could see downpours and potentially severe weather later Saturday. Most of Illinois and Indiana are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, with the greatest coverage of storms expected in the evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A “marginal” risk is the lowest threat level on the SPC’s scale, behind slight, enhanced, moderate and high.
Man Charged With DUI After Striking Police Car: ISP
Illinois State Police said a trooper's car was hit by a driver early Saturday in Kankakee County. At about 2:34 a.m., the trooper was stationed along U.S. Route 45 at 5152 S. Rd. with the vehicle's emergency lights on while investigating a crash that had occurred prior when a green Chevrolet Trail Blazer failed to yield and rear-ended the police car, according to an ISP release.
Loyola CTA Plaza Renamed After Sister Jean to Celebrate Her 103rd Birthday
Sister Jean, long-time chaplain of the Loyola basketball teams, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday, and a large group of officials, dignitaries and supporters gathered to pay a special tribute to her. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker were on hand to celebrate her birthday, and her...
The Food Guy: One Suburban Strip Mall Contains Two Remarkable Japanese Restaurants
One of the best places to find hidden gem restaurants are in seemingly-innocuous strip malls, and a great example of that can be found in suburban Des Plaines, where one such mall features not one but two incredible Japanese restaurant options that are run by the same chef. The strip...
Bears' David Montgomery Sheds Light on Teven Jenkins' Nastiness
Montgomery sheds light on Jenkins' 'controlled chaos' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears try to sort through their offensive line to find the five best starters, Teven Jenkins has had one of the biggest roller coaster rides. He started the summer as the starting right tackle, but was relegated to second-team work halfway through OTAs. Then Jenkins hurt himself and missed several practices. Reports that Jenkins was clashing with coaches, and that Ryan Poles was actively shopping him on the trade block quickly followed. But recently Jenkins has found himself working with the ones, again, at a completely new position: right guard.
