NBC Chicago

Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say

Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park

A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Gun Violence: 3 Killed, at Least 30 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say three people have been killed and at least 30 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend. In the only fatal shooting of the weekend reported so far, a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when a someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Lawn Crash

One person was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday in Oak Lawn. About 1:50 a.m., a Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Cicero Avenue near 110th Street. It struck the back of a Lincoln, forcing the Lincoln into northbound lanes, where it struck a Dodge pick-up...
OAK LAWN, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed, 3 Hurt in 4-Car Oak Lawn Crash; 2 in Custody

One person was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday in Oak Lawn. About 1:50 a.m., a Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Cicero Avenue near 110th Street. It struck the back of a Lincoln, forcing the Lincoln into northbound lanes, where it struck a Dodge pick-up truck head on, Oak Lawn police said.
OAK LAWN, IL
NBC Chicago

Quick-Acting Relative Saved 13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors

A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene. On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms Possible Saturday Evening

After scattered showers early on, the Chicago area could see downpours and potentially severe weather later Saturday. Most of Illinois and Indiana are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, with the greatest coverage of storms expected in the evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A “marginal” risk is the lowest threat level on the SPC’s scale, behind slight, enhanced, moderate and high.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Charged With DUI After Striking Police Car: ISP

Illinois State Police said a trooper's car was hit by a driver early Saturday in Kankakee County. At about 2:34 a.m., the trooper was stationed along U.S. Route 45 at 5152 S. Rd. with the vehicle's emergency lights on while investigating a crash that had occurred prior when a green Chevrolet Trail Blazer failed to yield and rear-ended the police car, according to an ISP release.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Sheds Light on Teven Jenkins' Nastiness

Montgomery sheds light on Jenkins' 'controlled chaos' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears try to sort through their offensive line to find the five best starters, Teven Jenkins has had one of the biggest roller coaster rides. He started the summer as the starting right tackle, but was relegated to second-team work halfway through OTAs. Then Jenkins hurt himself and missed several practices. Reports that Jenkins was clashing with coaches, and that Ryan Poles was actively shopping him on the trade block quickly followed. But recently Jenkins has found himself working with the ones, again, at a completely new position: right guard.
CHICAGO, IL
