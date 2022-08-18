Montgomery sheds light on Jenkins' 'controlled chaos' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears try to sort through their offensive line to find the five best starters, Teven Jenkins has had one of the biggest roller coaster rides. He started the summer as the starting right tackle, but was relegated to second-team work halfway through OTAs. Then Jenkins hurt himself and missed several practices. Reports that Jenkins was clashing with coaches, and that Ryan Poles was actively shopping him on the trade block quickly followed. But recently Jenkins has found himself working with the ones, again, at a completely new position: right guard.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO