4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidentally went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard Sunday afternoon. However, Lovejoy Police said that a 29-year-old man in the store accidentally shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.
Miami firefighter fired after writing 'who cares' about officer's death
MIAMI - A firefighter in Miami has been fired after writing "who cares" in a profanity-laced text about law enforcement officers after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. WSVN reports the firefighter, who worked for Miami Fire Rescue, has been terminated, effective Friday.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county. That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case. Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted...
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
Clayton County Police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Franky Lopez was last seen Saturday at the 7900-block of Stanebrook Drive in Jonesboro, leaving around 10 a.m. in a white GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway, according to the police department.
Missing 82-Year-Old Woman Found Thanks To Toddler Chasing Bubbles
An elderly woman in Georgia who went missing for four days is back home with her family, all thanks to a toddler. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person’s report on Aug. 10 for 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who went missing on Aug. 9. According to the report, deputies searched the area Lipscomb, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen, but she wasn’t located.
Family, friends continue to search for 24-year-old woman after she went missing 3 weeks ago
ATLANTA — For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. The young woman was last seen walking into an apartment complex along the1600 block of Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on July 30. Her family said she was there with a friend to see two other people but never returned.
Gwinnett PD seek help identifying driver in hit and run that seriously injured a motorcyclist
Suspect vehicle in Aug. 19, 2022 hit and run in Buford area of Gwinnett County. Contributed photo. (Buford, Ga., August 19, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS who hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider with serious injuries.
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured After Crash In DeKalb County (Atlanta, GA)
Official reports from DeKalb County authorities state that a fatal accident took place on Thursday sometime in the morning, closing all westbound lanes of the I-20. The incident is said to have specifically taken place close to SR 260/ Glenwood Avenue, reports said.
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl
ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
Family hands out fliers at Piedmont Park in search for missing Allahnia Lenoir
For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen walking into an apartment complex along Peachtree Street.
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding runaway 12-year-old boy
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Isaiah Watson has been reported as a runaway. He was last seen Wednesday near Willowick Drive in Lithonia. Isaiah is described as 5 feet, 80 pounds with...
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, their lawyers confirmed. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
