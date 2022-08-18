ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

fox13news.com

Miami firefighter fired after writing 'who cares' about officer's death

MIAMI - A firefighter in Miami has been fired after writing "who cares" in a profanity-laced text about law enforcement officers after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. WSVN reports the firefighter, who worked for Miami Fire Rescue, has been terminated, effective Friday.
MIAMI, FL
fox5atlanta.com

No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Simplemost

Missing 82-Year-Old Woman Found Thanks To Toddler Chasing Bubbles

An elderly woman in Georgia who went missing for four days is back home with her family, all thanks to a toddler. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person’s report on Aug. 10 for 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who went missing on Aug. 9. According to the report, deputies searched the area Lipscomb, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen, but she wasn’t located.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
ATLANTA, GA
Kimberly Bond

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA

