TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas,. including the following counties, in southwest Oklahoma, Cotton. and Tillman. In northern Texas,...
NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Wyoming, northeastern Cattaraugus, southeastern Erie and northwestern. Allegany Counties through 615 PM EDT... At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Ashford Hollow, or 18 miles north...
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and. Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people
Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
California's Unemployment Rate Drops To Historically Low Levels
The state of California saw a record-low unemployment rate in July, as well as the largest job gain since February, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced on Friday. According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped 3.9 percent, a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent.
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.25. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.25) Estimated jackpot: $76,000. ¶ To win...
