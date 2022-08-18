WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT. FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY... At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or. near Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...

