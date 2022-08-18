Read full article on original website
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT. FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY... At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or. near Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Rusk. and north central Nacogdoches Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near Trawick to 9 miles northeast...
