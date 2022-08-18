ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Train to perform outside Lambeau Field on Sept. 17 for 'Kickoff Weekend'

By Madison Goldbeck
 4 days ago
Grammy Award-winning band Train will perform a free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, Sept. 17 as football returns for the regular season.

Prior to game day for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 18, fans can celebrate the new season at a "Kickoff Weekend" event.

Train will perform at 5 p.m. in the stadium's northwest side parking lot. Parking will be available for free in the Lambeau Field lots. Train is best known for their hits "Meet Virginia," "Drops of Jupiter," and "Hey, Soul Sister."

Attendees can bring blankets and chairs for the show. Food and drinks will be available to buy in the parking lot and at Titletown.

According to the Packers, the Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, the Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be open for regular hours.

The celebration continues Sunday with the Packers game against the Chicago Bears. The Lambeau Field parking lots will open at 3:20 p.m. and gates open at 5:20 p.m.

For more information on Kickoff Weekend, visit the Packers website.

