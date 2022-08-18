ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

West Oso ISD holds school safety meeting

By Carlos Adamez
 4 days ago
School safety was on the agenda Wednesday night in the West Oso ISD.

The district held another meeting of their Safety and Security Committee.

The group highlighted some of the new safety measures in place for the new school year, which begins on Monday for the district.

Among the new additions to the district's safety plan: a new program called "Parents On Patrol," additional security will also be added to campuses, and all district doors will be checked and repaired.

