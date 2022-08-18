DEC: Authorities safely relocate rattlesnake found at Monroe convent
Environmental conservation officers responded to a call about a rattlesnake found at a convent in Monroe.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says resident sisters at the Queen of Apostles Convent found a timber rattlesnake warming itself outside the main entrance of the building.
Officers contained the snake in a plastic container and relocated it to a safe area.
The DEC has more information on timber rattlesnakes on its website.Source: Department of Environmental Conservation
Comments / 0