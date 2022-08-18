ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

DEC: Authorities safely relocate rattlesnake found at Monroe convent

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIudy_0hLOlPsZ00

Environmental conservation officers responded to a call about a rattlesnake found at a convent in Monroe.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says resident sisters at the Queen of Apostles Convent found a timber rattlesnake warming itself outside the main entrance of the building.

Officers contained the snake in a plastic container and relocated it to a safe area.

The DEC has more information on timber rattlesnakes on its website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UHyN_0hLOlPsZ00 Source: Department of Environmental Conservation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant

A bear was spotted outside a restaurant in Monroe. John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch. The bear even rummaged through the trash. Jackson says he took selfies with the bear.
MONROE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, NY
Government
City
Monroe, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Timber Rattlesnake#Convent#Dec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy