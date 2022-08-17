Forward progress stopped on Castaic brush fire that threatened animal shelter

The Quail fire in Castaic grew to at least 50 acres and temporarily threatened an animal shelter Wednesday evening, L.A. County fire officials said. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

A brush fire in Castaic grew to at least 50 acres and threatened an animal shelter before forward progress was stopped Wednesday evening.

Crews on the Quail fire had reported a medium rate of spread, said Capt. Abraham Serrano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road, according to a tweet by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley station. By 7 p.m., it was 50 acres, the Fire Department tweeted .

A second alarm was called on the blaze, which had threatened an L.A. County animal shelter in the area, Serrano said.

Forward progress on the blaze was stopped, all animals at the shelter were safe and no evacuations were needed, the sheriff's station reported at 7:23 p.m.

Michael Pittman, a county fire dispatch supervisor, did not have an acreage update around 7:30 p.m.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .