Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach
The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
Officers: Man’s face seriously burned in firework accident at Commack block party
Officers say a 67-year-old man was at a block party at a home on 5 Diellen Ct. around 10 p.m. when the firework exploded and hit him in the face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
New Rochelle students gear up for school with Summer Sendoff at Lincoln Park
Students were gearing up for back to school Saturday in New Rochelle, with the Summer Sendoff at Lincoln Park.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Justin Leibowitz grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spring Valley police seek public's help in solving fatal stabbing probe
According to the victim's family, 20-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was walking home when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back.
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Trenton family seeking answers for death of their 3-month-old son
A family from Trenton is seeking answers after they say their son died from injuries while in someone else's care.
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Massapequa fans eagerly anticipate re-scheduled Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast fans were hoping to watch a great game on the team's home field. However, it wasn't meant to be because of storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0