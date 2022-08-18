I’m old enough to remember when throwback jerseys were the only jerseys we wore. The first one I wore, once a week with Girbaud jeans and black Air Force Ones, thank you very much, was a black, red and yellow Shareef Abdul-Rahim retro Hawks jersey. I rocked that fit with pride constantly until the first day of summer class one year at Cal, when Shareef walked in and sat down next to me. Ashamed, I never wore it again.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO