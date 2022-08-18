ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

California sets new low unemployment record in July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July, the lowest point since 1976 as employers in the the nation's most populous state continued to defy expectations by adding 84,800 new jobs. Record-high inflation coupled with a cool-down in the housing market have prompted warnings of an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL

Utah Little Leaguer makes miraculous recovery after traumatic brain injury

Utah Little Leaguer makes miraculous recovery after traumatic brain injury. A Little Leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. Easton Oliverson was hospitalized with a severe brain injury after falling out of his bunk bed. It happened in Pennsylvania -- where his team was preparing to play in the Little League World Series. but, despite dire predictions early on, easton appears to be heading toward a full recovery. and his family thanks everyone for the support they've received.
UTAH STATE
WRAL

Wrong-way driver causes major crash on I-95 in Florida

Video shows a wrong-way driver that caused a crash on Interstate 95 on Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol says after driving the wrong way down I-95, the driver carjacked a FedEx truck, crashed it downtown and jumped a river. Yes, that really happened. It's Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy