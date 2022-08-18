Utah Little Leaguer makes miraculous recovery after traumatic brain injury. A Little Leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. Easton Oliverson was hospitalized with a severe brain injury after falling out of his bunk bed. It happened in Pennsylvania -- where his team was preparing to play in the Little League World Series. but, despite dire predictions early on, easton appears to be heading toward a full recovery. and his family thanks everyone for the support they've received.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO